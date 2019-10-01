First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,178,000 after acquiring an additional 630,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,415,000 after acquiring an additional 527,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge P. Lemann bought 3,496,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

