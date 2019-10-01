First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for 1.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the airline’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,510 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,266 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $26.99. 184,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

