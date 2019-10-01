First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after buying an additional 3,246,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after buying an additional 1,400,082 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 346.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 886,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after buying an additional 850,291 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after buying an additional 798,959 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 249,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.