First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 752 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne accounts for about 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,930,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,358,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 280,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE HP traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,427. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 284.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.