Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $54,959.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00081182 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00388772 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008586 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.