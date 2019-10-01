Financial Review: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Scivanta Medical (NASDAQ:SCVM)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Scivanta Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 1 1 4 0 2.50 Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Scivanta Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 3.75 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -42.86 Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scivanta Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sensus Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Scivanta Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -8.65% -8.82% -6.99% Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scivanta Medical beats Sensus Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Scivanta Medical

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

