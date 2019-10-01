Financial Comparison: Livent (LTHM) versus The Competition

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) is one of 27 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Livent to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Livent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 2 6 6 0 2.29 Livent Competitors 219 743 987 45 2.43

Livent presently has a consensus price target of $15.12, suggesting a potential upside of 127.39%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livent and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $442.50 million $126.10 million 7.31 Livent Competitors $7.43 billion $509.65 million 11.93

Livent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Livent. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Livent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 19.88% 19.98% 14.87% Livent Competitors -41.84% 19.75% 5.49%

Summary

Livent peers beat Livent on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

