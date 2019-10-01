Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $10.09. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 102,511 shares trading hands.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently -630.77%.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 9,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$108,086.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at C$94,661.78.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

