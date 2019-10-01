Farmers National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 474,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 19,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 376,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,668. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

