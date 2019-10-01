Farmers National Bank Purchases 569 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers National Bank grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.72.

NYSE BLK traded down $10.99 on Tuesday, reaching $434.65. 10,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.99. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

