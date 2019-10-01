Farmers National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers National Bank reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Farmers National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after buying an additional 8,858,448 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. 3,851,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

