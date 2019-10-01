Farmers National Bank Has $1.42 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Farmers National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE CL traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,355,445.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,066,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,148,054.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,798 shares of company stock worth $39,505,690. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

