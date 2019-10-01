FansTime (FTI) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $158,360.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, FCoin, CoinEgg and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00190066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01019014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinMex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.