FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Cut to GBX 125

FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EQLS traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 86.45 ($1.13). 225,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. FairFX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.95 ($1.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 million and a P/E ratio of 54.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.90.

In other news, insider John Pearson purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($32,340.26).

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

