Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Now Covered by Summit Insights

Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Facebook to $195.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average of $184.42. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,109,072 shares of company stock worth $576,446,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

