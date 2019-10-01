Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,627,878. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $507.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,572 shares of company stock valued at $555,353,388 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

