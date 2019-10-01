Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of XOG stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $407.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 888,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 903,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.