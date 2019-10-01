Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XELA stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.67. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Exela Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reduced their target price on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

