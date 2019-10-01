Ethersocial Reaches Market Capitalization of $270,063.00 (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Ethersocial has a total market cap of $270,063.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethersocial has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ethersocial coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00190085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.01014307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037880 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022134 BTC.

About Ethersocial

Ethersocial (CRYPTO:ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 73,319,361 coins and its circulating supply is 35,659,388 coins. Ethersocial’s official website is ethersocial.network . The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network . Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation

Ethersocial Coin Trading

Ethersocial can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethersocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethersocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

