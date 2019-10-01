Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $345,115.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, HitBTC and Binance. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.94 million and $345,115.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00190548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.01014804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00090772 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

