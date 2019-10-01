Eterbase (XBASE) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Eterbase has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B, CoinTiger and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Eterbase has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00387932 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008675 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Eterbase Profile

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN, DDEX, CoinTiger and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

