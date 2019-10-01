Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.30. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 65,085 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Essential Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.
About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)
Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.
