Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.30. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 65,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Essential Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.90 million. Analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd will post 0.019661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.