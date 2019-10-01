EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 466,075 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,075 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 383,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,253,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,539,000 after buying an additional 506,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,923,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,252,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,352,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,451,000 after buying an additional 50,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,143,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,382. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

