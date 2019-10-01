EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 699,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after acquiring an additional 353,950 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 1,553,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,355. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

