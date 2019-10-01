EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,280 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 348.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 625,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,592 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,207.50. The stock had a trading volume of 468,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The firm has a market cap of $849.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,201.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,171.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

