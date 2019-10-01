EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 54,875 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1,207.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Nike by 43.1% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. 3,868,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,582 shares of company stock worth $35,148,070. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

