Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.93

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and traded as high as $59.62. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 6,705,199 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

