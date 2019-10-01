Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.52. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 7,075 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $440,396.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,084.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,635 shares of company stock worth $447,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 53,485.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

