Encore Wire Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Encore Wire stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $336.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

