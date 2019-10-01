Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $10.90 Million in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 368,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,197. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

