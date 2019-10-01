Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $5.53 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 610.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.94. 63,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,845. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.00. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

