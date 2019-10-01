Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $28.65 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,419,997. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

