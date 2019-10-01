Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $21.03 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,976,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,291,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

