Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $14.07 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,238 shares of company stock worth $16,416,914 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.99. 431,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

