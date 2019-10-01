Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 847 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $797,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 229.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,651. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $270.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.66. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.