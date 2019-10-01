Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 94,776 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,776 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.