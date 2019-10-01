Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $90,131.00 and approximately $25,915.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00190548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.01014804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00090772 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX, CoinExchange, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.