Ellevest Inc. Invests $28,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. 774,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

