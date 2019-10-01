Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eaton by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 657,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 610,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

