Ellevest Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.36.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 597,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,385. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average is $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

