Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ELUXY stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. Electrolux has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Research analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

