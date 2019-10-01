Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Trading Up 1.2%

Electricite de France SA (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, approximately 244 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, HSBC raised Electricite de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

