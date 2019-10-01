Elastic Market Cap Achieves $7.27 Million (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Elastic has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastic coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000497 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003511 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000745 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elastic Profile

Elastic (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org . The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

