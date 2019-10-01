eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Insider Sells $99,765.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $99,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert S. Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $123,360.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Robert S. Hurley sold 14,313 shares of eHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,531,634.13.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $155,610.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of eHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $539,700.00.

Shares of EHTH traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. 680,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

