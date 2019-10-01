Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical for the third quarter of 2019 have been stable in the past month. The company will gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, sustained innovation as well as efforts to reduce debt. The company is focused on generating business revenues from innovations. It is also committed to boost shareholders’ returns by leveraging strong cash flow. The company has also outperformed the industry year to date. However, Eastman Chemical is exposed to a challenging business environment. Demand for its specialty products in China is weak due to trade issues. Unfavorable currency and higher pension costs are other headwinds that are denting the company’s performance. Eastman Chemical also faces challenges in the fiber business due to weak acetate tow volumes.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. 28,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

