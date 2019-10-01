Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.80. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

EXP traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 309,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,661 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $329,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,630 shares of company stock worth $5,077,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

