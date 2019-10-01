E-Dinar Coin Price Tops $0.0082 (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade, Exrates, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Exrates and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

