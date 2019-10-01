Dynamite Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,151.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 94% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $105,151.00 and $57,496.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00076772 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00388627 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008684 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 875,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,706 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

