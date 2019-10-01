Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives $38.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 41.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 556,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 79,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.