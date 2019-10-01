DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.25

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 17731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DP Poland in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

